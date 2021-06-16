Preps: Aspen girls soccer stuns No. 2 seed Manitou Springs, moves onto state quarters

The Aspen High School girls soccer team plays Roaring Fork on May 13, 2021, on the AHS turf.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School girls soccer team pulled off a stunner on Wednesday, beating No. 2 seed and game host Manitou Springs 5-1 to advance to the Class 3A state quarterfinals.

Despite being the 16-team tournament’s No. 15 seed, Aspen dominated the first-round game nearly from start to finish. The Mustangs entered the contest a perfect 10-0 and had only conceded a single goal all season.

But the Skiers had put three goals in net by halftime and played the aggressor all night.

“I’m very proud of them. They deserve all the accolades they get,” Aspen coach Chris Ellis said. “It was an important third goal before halftime. We knew they would come out strong in the second half, because they really had to go for it. And our girls got pretty much an immediate fourth.”

Jenny Ellis and Zea Anderson each scored twice for the Skiers, while the fifth goal was an own goal by the Mustangs.

The game didn’t start until around 8 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the nearly 100-degree temperatures during the day in Manitou Springs.

With the loss, the Mustangs finish the season 10-1 overall. Aspen, now 7-3-1 overall, will next play Saturday at Colorado Academy in the 3A quarterfinals. Colorado Academy knocked off No. 7 Liberty Common in the first round on Wednesday, 2-1.

“It’s quite the occasion and the girls deservedly so are enjoying every minute of it,” Ellis said en route back to the hotel on Wednesday night. “They played out of their skins. Each and every one of them, girls who started the game, girls who came off the bench, everybody played their part and they played it so well. We didn’t really give the opposition much of a looking, as the scoreline would suggest.”

Also moving into the next round with Wednesday wins are No. 3 Vail Mountain and No. 6 The Academy; No. 4 Jefferson Academy and No. 5 Colorado Springs Christian; and No. 1 Kent Denver and No. 8 Lutheran.

The full bracket can be found here .

Aspen girls lacrosse is No. 2 seed, has bye

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A state tournament , which was announced Wednesday by CHSAA.

The undefeated Skiers (10-0) won’t have to play a first-round game on Thursday, and will instead move straight into Saturday’s quarterfinal round. AHS will host the winner of No. 7 Golden and No. 10 Castle View on the turf field.

Also making the 12-team field is No. 9 Roaring Fork, which will play Thursday at Green Mountain in the first round. The winner of that game moves on to face No. 1 seed Evergreen in the quarterfinals.

No. 3 Grand Junction and No. 4 Rocky Mountain earned the other two first-round byes. The other first-round games include No. 5 Thompson Valley vs. No 12 Eagle Valley, and No. 6 Denver South vs. No. 11 Northfield.

The state semifinals are scheduled for Monday, while the championship game is Wednesday.

