Prep Playbook: Notes as the fall high school season approaches the end

Basalt seniors Katelyn Maley, right, and Ava Lane finished first and second, respectively, at regionals.

Courtesy photo

Basalt High School seniors Katelyn Maley and Ava Lane cruised to a 1-2 finish in their Class 3A Region 1 cross country race on Friday at Confluence Park in Delta. Maley won in 18 minutes, 32.7 seconds, while Lane was second in 18:36.8. Third place, D’Evelyn senior Jayden Miller, didn’t cross until 20:06.2.

In fourth was Aspen sophomore Julia Diaz (20:13), fifth was BHS sophomore Isabella Moon (20:16.9) and in sixth AHS senior Michaela Kenny (20:18.4).

The Basalt girls won the team title behind its dynamic duo with 49 points, followed in second by Colorado Academy (63) and in third by Aspen (64).

The teams next head to the state championship on Saturday in Colorado Springs, where Maley is looking to win her third straight individual title. If she does, it would actually be a fourth straight for the BHS program, as Sierra Bower also won the individual title her junior season in 2019, when Maley was a freshman.

The Basalt boys also fared well at regionals, finishing second as a team to qualify for state. Their 73 points wasn’t far off the 69 put up by regional champion Middle Park.





BHS freshman Towler Scott led the way by finishing fourth in 17:17.3. Coal Ridge senior Tyler Parker won the race in 16:59.8, followed by Moffat County junior Owen Gifford (17:10) and Delta junior John Dexter (17:16.6). Longhorn junior Owen Lambert also had a good race, finishing seventh in 17:50.

Short on runners, Aspen wasn’t able to post a team score in the boys race. However, both junior Edwin Ryerson (10th, 18:02) and senior Finn Johnson (13th, 18:14) qualified for state individually.

Basalt soccer makes the postseason

The Basalt High School boys soccer team made it into postseason play. It was announced Monday that BHS will be the No. 21 seed in the 32-team Class 3A state tournament and will play its first-round game on Wednesday at No. 12 James Irwin (11-3-1). The game is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m.

The winner faces either No. 5 Roaring Fork (13-2) or No. 28 Bayfield (9-3-2) in the second round on Nov. 1.

The Longhorns went 6-7-1 overall in the regular season and finished fifth in their nine-team league. Basalt enters the postseason having lost two straight against the top two teams in the league (Coal Ridge and Roaring Fork).

Roaring Fork is the defending 3A state champion, having made a run through the tournament as a No. 11 seed, beating No. 1 Jefferson Academy in the final.

This fall, Colorado Academy is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 2 Jefferson Academy, No. 3 Coal Ridge and No. 4 Liberty Common. Coal Ridge hosts No. 30 Sierra in the first round. Rifle is the No. 13 seed and hosts No. 20 Aurora West in the first round.

Aspen soccer finished its season 3-10-2 overall and did not make the state tournament. It was the first season for the Skiers under coach Oren Schragger.

Basalt, Aspen football prepare for Thursday finale

The Basalt High School football team remained undefeated on the season with a dominant 57-13 senior day win over Coal Ridge on Friday night. BHS, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A last week, moved to 8-0 with only a trip to Aspen remaining on the schedule. The Skiers dropped to 2-6 overall after a 60-14 loss at Moffat County on Friday night.

Aspen High School football’s Nate Thomas carries the ball against Rifle on Oct. 14, 2022, on the AHS turf.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen and Basalt will play a rare Thursday game this week. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on the AHS turf.

Despite all the recent success under coach Carl Frerichs, including a run of playoff appearances, the Longhorns are looking to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time. Basalt was ranked No. 7 in the state’s RPI as of Monday night, which largely determined postseason seeding. A win over Aspen in the season finale should all but guarantee Basalt a home playoff game in the first round.

Aspen’s RPI was 34 on Monday, leaving the Skiers too far outside for a playoff spot.

Basalt softball seasons ends in regionals

The Basalt High School softball season came to an end Oct. 15 with an 11-1 loss to Resurrection Christian in the opening game of their regional tournament. The Longhorns finished 12-9 overall.

That region’s champion, No. 1 Strasburg, was upset in the state quarterfinals by No. 8 Thomas Jefferson on Friday. No. 4 Eaton eventually beat No. 3 University, 9-1, on Saturday to win the 3A championship for the second time in three seasons.

Aspen volleyball hosting GJ on senior night

The Aspen High School volleyball team will host Grand Junction at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for senior night. The Skiers are 9-10 overall with only a trip to Steamboat Springs on Thursday remaining after their date with the Tigers.

Basalt volleyball (6-16 overall) is already done with its regular season. Aspen is hanging on to a thin, but possible, hope of making regional play, while BHS is likely to far out of the mix based off the latest RPI rankings.

