Preliminary hearing set for Glenwood Springs woman accused of double homicide
A preliminary hearing was set Thursday for next month in the case of a Glenwood Springs woman accused of killing her children.
Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Dec. 30 after allegedly stabbing her two children on the 100 block of Soccer Field Road in Glenwood Springs.
Her children, ages 11 and 18, were given emergency resuscitation procedures but died from their wounds after being taken to the hospital.
Duenas was meanwhile arrested without incident and eventually charged with two counts of first-degree murder of a family member.
Duenas is currently in jail on a $1 million bond.
Garfield County District Court Judge Denise Lynch set Duenas’ hearing for 9 a.m. May 16.
