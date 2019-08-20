Power outage leaves parts of Basalt, midvalley in dark for more than 2 hours

A power outage left about 1,050 residences and businesses in the dark for a little more than two and a half hours Tuesday night.

Holy Cross Energy customers lost power at about 6:10 p.m. It was restored at 8:50 p.m.

About 1,050 separate meters were affected by the outage, according to Holy Cross Energy spokeswoman Jenna Weatherred. Crews were dispatched to investigate the problem and they were able to “bypass” the issue. The cause of the outage was unknown.

The Holy Cross outage map as of 8:45 p.m. was not available for updates.

Restaurants and other businesses took a hit on what typically would have been a busy summer night.

Motorists reported that the traffic signal at Highway 82 and Basalt Avenue, the main entrance into Basalt, was out of commission, causing congestion during late rush-hour traffic.

The outage forced a cancellation of a Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at Town Hall. The staff and volunteer board waited about half an hour before calling it quits. About 15 members of the public showed up for the meeting, which was supposed to include review of a proposed performing arts center at Willits Town Center. The items were re-scheduled for Sept. 3.

The outage didn’t extend downvalley as far as El Jebel. Homes in Sopris Village experienced a surge but no loss of power. The stoplight at Highway 82 and lower Two Rivers Road was operating properly.