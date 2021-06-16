Power outage hits 1,800 in Aspen-area Wednesday afternoon

The Aspen Fire Department responds Wednesday afternoon to an incident on Park Circle. An explosion at an underground utility vault is likely related to the power outage in the Aspen area, a fire official said Wednesday evening.

Sean Beckwith / The Aspen Times

More than 1,800 Holy Cross Energy customers in the Aspen area are without power Wednesday afternoon, according to an outage map on the HCE website.

The outage “seems to be correlated” to an explosion at an underground utility vault near Park Circle that also occurred Wednesday afternoon, said Jake Andersen, deputy chief of operations for Aspen Fire Protection District.

Fire crews are currently onsite “securing the scene, investigating what occurred and making sure there are no further hazards,” Andersen said. Utility companies are on their way to the scene, he said.

More than 1,600 customers are without power in the North 40 area near the Aspen airport and another 200 near downtown, according to Holy Cross. The outage occurred around 4:45 p.m.

The outage did not impact the airport, according to Caroline Bonynge, director of operations, safety and security for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.

Members of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority had to pause a meeting Wednesday because some of the board members were affected by the outage.

The city of Aspen has its own power grid, so the area around downtown is not affected. The outage is near the Hunter Creek area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.