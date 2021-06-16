Power outage hits 1,800 in Aspen-area Wednesday afternoon
More than 1,800 Holy Cross Energy customers in the Aspen area are without power Wednesday afternoon, according to an outage map on the HCE website.
The outage “seems to be correlated” to an explosion at an underground utility vault near Park Circle that also occurred Wednesday afternoon, said Jake Andersen, deputy chief of operations for Aspen Fire Protection District.
Fire crews are currently onsite “securing the scene, investigating what occurred and making sure there are no further hazards,” Andersen said. Utility companies are on their way to the scene, he said.
More than 1,600 customers are without power in the North 40 area near the Aspen airport and another 200 near downtown, according to Holy Cross. The outage occurred around 4:45 p.m.
The outage did not impact the airport, according to Caroline Bonynge, director of operations, safety and security for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Members of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority had to pause a meeting Wednesday because some of the board members were affected by the outage.
The city of Aspen has its own power grid, so the area around downtown is not affected. The outage is near the Hunter Creek area.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Power outage hits 1,800 in Aspen-area Wednesday afternoon
More than 1,800 Holy Cross Energy customers in the Aspen area are without power Wednesday afternoon, according to an outage map on the HCE website.