Power outage hits areas around Woody Creek, Aspen Village on Monday morning

Hundreds of homes in the Aspen area are without power Monday morning because of a blown transformer, according to county officials.

As of 7:45 a.m., Holy Cross Energy’s outage map estimates 600-plus homes in Aspen, Woody Creek and Aspen Village remained without power since just before 6:30 a.m.

According to an alert sent from Pitkin County, crews are en route and should have power restored around 10 a.m. County officials are asking that people do not call 911 to report the outage.