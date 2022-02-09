Power back to most of downtown Aspen after more than 2-hour outage

After nearly two and a half hours without power to parts of Aspen’s downtown, the lights were back on late Wednesday night.

City of Aspen officials said the cause was likely a transformer near the post office that blew out, but they were still investigating. Power was restored to most of the affected area just after 7 p.m. Some areas near the post office were still without power as of 7:15 p.m.

Officials will continue to troubleshoot what caused the outage that affected a third of the downtown core, a government official said Wednesday night.

The electricity was cut off to many restaurants and businesses in downtown Aspen at about 4:45 p.m., forcing some to close altogether and others staying open and accepting cash only.

Those affected were on the city’s electricity utility grid, and officials in the field worked to transfer power to another source, according to Denise White, the city’s director of communications.





“They are actively working on it in the field,” she said just before the power returned. “They do not know what the issue is.”