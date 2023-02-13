Powder days on the horizon for Aspen Snowmass mountains

More of the white stuff will continue to fall across Colorado's ski country, including Snowmass.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Incoming storms could deliver anywhere from 8 to 20 inches of fresh snow to the four Aspen Mountains, just in time for the holiday weekend, according to an OpenSnow forecast.

“A multi-model blend shows 2-3 feet of snow over the far southern and southeastern mountains, 8-20 inches over the central and eastern areas, and then generally 4-10 inches in the area around and north of I-70,” the OpenSnow daily snow report states.

Aspen Highlands and Snowmass are projected to get 16 inches of snow over the next five days. Aspen Mountain is projected to get 15 inches and Buttermilk is projected to get 12.

“I think our best chances for the most snow will be Monday night into Tuesday morning, then again from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. The deepest powder day of the week will likely be on Wednesday,” OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz said in his daily snow post.

There might be a bit of fresh powder Tuesday morning but the majority of snowfall is expected to come Tuesday afternoon following a lull in the morning. Snowfall is expected to be “steady to intense” Tuesday night, especially in the southern and central mountains and potentially as far north as I-70.





According to the National Weather Service forecast, the highest snowfall amounts will be in the central and southern mountains.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect from noon Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph and wind chills could fall as low as -25 degrees could cause frostbite on exposed skin, according to the Weather Service.

Looking toward the weekend, Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s.

