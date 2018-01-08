Potential Colorado caucus participants must register with GOP or Democrats by Monday, Jan. 8

Anyone wishing to participate in the upcoming Colorado GOP or Democratic caucuses for the 2018 election cycle must register with one of the major parties by Monday, Jan. 8. The caucuses, which will take place on March 6, are the first step toward nominating candidates for local, state and federal office in the November elections. A June 26 primary will allow unaffiliated voters to participate, but the caucuses still require party affiliation. Voters who have unregistered or changed their address must also update their registration in order to participate. Registration can be done online at govotecolorado.com.