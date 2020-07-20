Popular Golden Leaf Half Marathon from Snowmass to Aspen canceled
Count the 42nd annual Golden Leaf Half Marathon as another scratch from the events calendar thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers with the Ute Mountaineer and the City of Aspen announced Monday they will “give it a rest” this fall. The event, which goes from Snowmass Village to Aspen, was scheduled for Sept. 19.
“We’ve looked at a number of ways to hold our event and concluded that it is probably best to give it a rest this year. The complexities and uncertainties of any gathering now are beyond our comfort level. Heartbreaking for sure,” organizers said in a news release. “The glass half full here is that we will give the trail a break for this year. We encourage you to get out and enjoy the stunning golden leaf season here in Aspen or wherever you hail from.”
Last year, more than 750 runners came out for the 41st annual event. Competitors go off in waves, and the course runs across 13.1 miles of trails starting at Snowmass during leaf-changing season.
