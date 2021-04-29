Poll shows Coloradans are worried about affordable housing and want the government to do something about it

DENVER — Most Colorado voters think the state has an affordable housing problem and want the government to intervene to solve it, a new poll from Magellan Strategies shows.

The online survey of 508 registered Colorado voters between March 30 and April 2 revealed increasing support for policy initiatives to combat what more and more people describe as harder-to-find affordable housing. The poll had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

The poll also shows voters approve of specific policy solutions like rent control and requiring developers to set aside some new units to increase affordable housing.

Many people polled described affordable housing as a basic necessity — including a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom — that should be accessible to everyone. Several defined affordability as a certain percentage of their income.

The survey showed a general frustration that affordable housing is no longer available. Seventy-four percent of respondents said finding affordable housing in their community was a “big” or “somewhat of a” problem. Another 8% said it’s not too much of a problem while 11% said it’s not a problem at all.

