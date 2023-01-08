Poll Results
Why do you think there is low participation in the spring elections for Aspen mayor and city council?
- Apathy. (41%, 185 Votes)
- It’s a thankless job with long hours and low pay. (31%, 138 Votes)
- The amount of time and energy is spent better elsewhere. (13%, 57 Votes)
- There is still fatigue from the mid-terms. (10%, 46 Votes)
- The current council is doing well so change isn’t needed. (5%, 24 Votes)
Total Voters: 450
No. 1 goal for 2023?
- Eat better, lose weight. That’s really the key.
- Ski or board more than last year.
- Become a better, more mindful human being.
- Just live, baby. Why get caught up in goals?
- Get a better job, better housing, better partner or similar practical change.