Poll Results

Why do you think there is low participation in the spring elections for Aspen mayor and city council?

  • Apathy. (41%, 185 Votes)
  • It’s a thankless job with long hours and low pay. (31%, 138 Votes)
  • The amount of time and energy is spent better elsewhere. (13%, 57 Votes)
  • There is still fatigue from the mid-terms. (10%, 46 Votes)
  • The current council is doing well so change isn’t needed. (5%, 24 Votes)

Total Voters: 450

No. 1 goal for 2023?

  • Eat better, lose weight. That’s really the key.
  • Ski or board more than last year.
  • Become a better, more mindful human being.
  • Just live, baby. Why get caught up in goals?
  • Get a better job, better housing, better partner or similar practical change.
