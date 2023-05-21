Poll Results for May 22nd 2023

The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is basically closed for May. What should be done about its future?

The county is on track choosing the existing FBO operator and negotiating a 30-year lease with them. (42%, 217 Votes)

Make no runway width changes and tell the FAA to pound sand, regardless of any financial cost. (21%, 111 Votes)

The county should take over the operations themselves and keep the winnings from that for public good. (21%, 108 Votes)

Instead of trying to keep airport minutia out of its hair, the county should contract with a fixed base operator, but with much tighter reins. (16%, 81 Votes)

Total Voters: 517

