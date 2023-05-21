 Poll Results for May 22nd 2023 | AspenTimes.com
Poll Results for May 22nd 2023

The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is basically closed for May. What should be done about its future?

  • The county is on track choosing the existing FBO operator and negotiating a 30-year lease with them. (42%, 217 Votes)
  • Make no runway width changes and tell the FAA to pound sand, regardless of any financial cost. (21%, 111 Votes)
  • The county should take over the operations themselves and keep the winnings from that for public good. (21%, 108 Votes)
  • Instead of trying to keep airport minutia out of its hair, the county should contract with a fixed base operator, but with much tighter reins. (16%, 81 Votes)

Total Voters: 517

If you have visited your doctor recently, you’ll probably be asked: “How’s your mood? Well?

  • Great, almost giddy. It’s spring, which means summer’s coming fast. 
  • I’m miserable, honestly. Everything’s gone to hell around here.
  • Well, life is all about ups and downs. I love living here, I’ll tell you that.
  • I’m good as long as I can get outside and enjoy the bounty that never goes away.
  • Is heightened anxiousness a mood? I’m so worried about the future and everything that can go wrong now.
