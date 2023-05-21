Poll Results for May 22nd 2023
The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is basically closed for May. What should be done about its future?
- The county is on track choosing the existing FBO operator and negotiating a 30-year lease with them. (42%, 217 Votes)
- Make no runway width changes and tell the FAA to pound sand, regardless of any financial cost. (21%, 111 Votes)
- The county should take over the operations themselves and keep the winnings from that for public good. (21%, 108 Votes)
- Instead of trying to keep airport minutia out of its hair, the county should contract with a fixed base operator, but with much tighter reins. (16%, 81 Votes)
Total Voters: 517
If you have visited your doctor recently, you’ll probably be asked: “How’s your mood? Well?
- Great, almost giddy. It’s spring, which means summer’s coming fast.
- I’m miserable, honestly. Everything’s gone to hell around here.
- Well, life is all about ups and downs. I love living here, I’ll tell you that.
- I’m good as long as I can get outside and enjoy the bounty that never goes away.
- Is heightened anxiousness a mood? I’m so worried about the future and everything that can go wrong now.