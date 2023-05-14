Poll results for May 15th, 2023
Aspen City Council should do what next with the lease at the Wheeler for Valley Fine Arts?
- Valley Fine Arts has been there 17 years, owned by a local who grew up in Aspen. Re-up the lease so she can stay in business in these times. (49%, 273 Votes)
- That this is even a discussion shows the whole problem with Aspen today. (26%, 145 Votes)
- Grab-and-go fast food sounds good. Do that. We don’t have enough places to affordably eat in this town. (19%, 105 Votes)
- The council shouldn’t dictate what goes in the space, only who will pay the most rent. It’s simply business. (7%, 39 Votes)
Total Voters: 562
The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is basically closed for May. What should be done about its future?
- The county is on track choosing the existing FBO operator and negotiating a 30-year lease with them.
- Make no runway width changes and tell the FAA to pound sand, regardless of any financial cost.
- The county should take over the operations themselves and keep the winnings from that for public good.
- Instead of trying to keep airport minutia out of its hair, the county should contract with a fixed base operator, but with much tighter reins.
