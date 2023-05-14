Poll results for May 15th, 2023

Aspen City Council should do what next with the lease at the Wheeler for Valley Fine Arts?

Valley Fine Arts has been there 17 years, owned by a local who grew up in Aspen. Re-up the lease so she can stay in business in these times. (49%, 273 Votes)

That this is even a discussion shows the whole problem with Aspen today. (26%, 145 Votes)

Grab-and-go fast food sounds good. Do that. We don’t have enough places to affordably eat in this town. (19%, 105 Votes)

The council shouldn’t dictate what goes in the space, only who will pay the most rent. It’s simply business. (7%, 39 Votes)

Total Voters: 562

The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is basically closed for May. What should be done about its future?