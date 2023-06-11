 Poll Results for June 12th 2023 | AspenTimes.com
Poll Results for June 12th 2023

What do you think about the Lumberyard affordable housing proposal before the Aspen City Council?

  • We need more affordable housing. This is a big affordable-housing project. Get it done. (41%, 239 Votes)
  • Just stop already. We have more than enough affordable housing projects. That’s not the real problem here. (24%, 138 Votes)
  • I just don’t believe the city has thought it through enough, and they can’t afford to pay for it anyway. (19%, 112 Votes)
  • This proposal has been around in some form or another for decades. Why rush now? Get it right. (10%, 58 Votes)
  • Great plan, but let’s put more effort into finding the most suitable private-public partnership first. (6%, 38 Votes)

Total Voters: 585

Spring has been, um, a bit damp. How are you feeling about that?

  • Great! Greener than green, flowers everywhere, water in the rivers and reservoirs for a change.
  • I know it’s a good thing. But too much of a good thing in this case can get depressing.
  • I’d be happy it were snow and we could go skiing. But this is hiking, biking season, or should be.
  • It’s called mud season for a reason. This is just normal, or used to be. Means summer will be all the sweeter.
  • With climate change, this is an ever more rare blessing, but I wouldn’t count on the end of a long, long drought.
News
