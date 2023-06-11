Poll Results for June 12th 2023
What do you think about the Lumberyard affordable housing proposal before the Aspen City Council?
- We need more affordable housing. This is a big affordable-housing project. Get it done. (41%, 239 Votes)
- Just stop already. We have more than enough affordable housing projects. That’s not the real problem here. (24%, 138 Votes)
- I just don’t believe the city has thought it through enough, and they can’t afford to pay for it anyway. (19%, 112 Votes)
- This proposal has been around in some form or another for decades. Why rush now? Get it right. (10%, 58 Votes)
- Great plan, but let’s put more effort into finding the most suitable private-public partnership first. (6%, 38 Votes)
Total Voters: 585
Spring has been, um, a bit damp. How are you feeling about that?
- Great! Greener than green, flowers everywhere, water in the rivers and reservoirs for a change.
- I know it’s a good thing. But too much of a good thing in this case can get depressing.
- I’d be happy it were snow and we could go skiing. But this is hiking, biking season, or should be.
- It’s called mud season for a reason. This is just normal, or used to be. Means summer will be all the sweeter.
- With climate change, this is an ever more rare blessing, but I wouldn’t count on the end of a long, long drought.
News