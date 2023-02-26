 Poll Results 0222723 | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Poll Results 0222723

News News |

What are you thinking for Aspen City Council?

  • Bill Guth and Sam Rose. (35%, 228 Votes)
  • Trying to think about who is going to do the most about half-done construction, congestion and the highest prices anywhere. (23%, 148 Votes)
  • Sam Rose and Skippy Mesirow. (20%, 131 Votes)
  • I see no reason to bother voting. (10%, 67 Votes)
  • Still sorting through who cares more for the community as a whole vs. narrower interests. (9%, 57 Votes)
  • Skippy Mesirow and Bill Guth. (4%, 26 Votes)

Total Voters: 657

What is your sense of Aspen’s future

  • I’m bullish. Aspen always figures out a way forward.
  • I worry about overdevelopment and catering to the uberwealthy, but think Aspen can still adjust course.
  • Who cares what happens in Aspen anymore?
  • I think Aspen’s done as a city where regular people can live.
  • With the right leadership, Aspen will rise to the top, the cream of ski towns in America.
  • Aspen is fine, some eras better than others, but still the best always.
News
See more