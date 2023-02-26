Poll Results 0222723
What are you thinking for Aspen City Council?
- Bill Guth and Sam Rose. (35%, 228 Votes)
- Trying to think about who is going to do the most about half-done construction, congestion and the highest prices anywhere. (23%, 148 Votes)
- Sam Rose and Skippy Mesirow. (20%, 131 Votes)
- I see no reason to bother voting. (10%, 67 Votes)
- Still sorting through who cares more for the community as a whole vs. narrower interests. (9%, 57 Votes)
- Skippy Mesirow and Bill Guth. (4%, 26 Votes)
Total Voters: 657
What is your sense of Aspen’s future
- I’m bullish. Aspen always figures out a way forward.
- I worry about overdevelopment and catering to the uberwealthy, but think Aspen can still adjust course.
- Who cares what happens in Aspen anymore?
- I think Aspen’s done as a city where regular people can live.
- With the right leadership, Aspen will rise to the top, the cream of ski towns in America.
- Aspen is fine, some eras better than others, but still the best always.