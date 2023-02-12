Poll Results
What keeps you living in the Aspen area?
- The skiing, the outdoors and year-around opportunity to get right into it make the difference for me. (31%, 184 Votes)
- My friends and/or family. This simply is my home. (25%, 150 Votes)
- Are you kidding? This is a great place for all its flaws. (19%, 113 Votes)
- It’s the extras in culture, arts and intellectual life here that set this ski town apart from the others. (12%, 72 Votes)
- I’m in APCHA housing and so stuck here. (7%, 44 Votes)
- I have APCHA housing, thank the stars, so it works out. (6%, 39 Votes)
Total Voters: 602
Early on, who has your vote for Aspen mayor?
- Going with Mayor Torre for his third and final term.
- We need change now. Tracy Sutton has my vote.
- It’s way too early to know. I’m going to watch the campaigns play out first.
- Don’t know for sure, but I’m leaning Torre
- I’m leaning toward Tracy Sutton.
- I ain’t voting.
