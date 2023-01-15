Poll Results
No. 1 goal for 2023?
- Become a better, more mindful human being. (38%, 194 Votes)
- Just live, baby. Why get caught up in goals? (25%, 128 Votes)
- Eat better, lose weight. That’s really the key. (19%, 94 Votes)
- Get a better job, better housing, better partner or similar practical change. (9%, 48 Votes)
- Ski or board more than last year. (9%, 44 Votes)
Total Voters: 508
What do you think of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s role in the vote for the House speakership?
- Divisive grandstanding that will backfire on the GOP.
- Smart move to win commonsense conservative concessions first.
- Bad sign for democracy when chaos becomes routine.
- Yet more evidence that the Republicans are in disarray and rudderless.
- Nothing to do but grab some popcorn and enjoy the circus.
News
Mariam T handles crossover of Winterskol to Aspen Gay Ski Week with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Aspen Gay Ski Week kicked off with a bang in the Grand Ballroom at The Little Nell with Drag Queen Bingo Brunch, hosted by San Diego’s Queen Mariam, aka she/her/Ms. Mariam T.