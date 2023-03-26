Poll Results 032723
What do you look forward to in spring?
- Having my town back in the off-season. (32%, 178 Votes)
- More skiing! Everyone seems to be extending the season. (21%, 116 Votes)
- Going somewhere warm for a while to decompress. (16%, 88 Votes)
- Getting on the bike and trails as more snow clears out. (16%, 86 Votes)
- Just relaxing until summer — the best season — kicks in. (15%, 82 Votes)
Total Voters: 550
How do you feel about your neighbors in the valley?
- This actually is a warm-hearted, great community where people help each other.
- What neighbors? It’s mostly part-timers and STR renters now.
- This used to be a great place. Now everyone’s just out for themself.
- I have good neighbors, thankfully, but the community feeling overall has slipped.
- Still a lot better than in a “normal” town
News