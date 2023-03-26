 Poll Results 032723 | AspenTimes.com
Poll Results 032723

What do you look forward to in spring?

  • Having my town back in the off-season. (32%, 178 Votes)
  • More skiing! Everyone seems to be extending the season. (21%, 116 Votes)
  • Going somewhere warm for a while to decompress. (16%, 88 Votes)
  • Getting on the bike and trails as more snow clears out. (16%, 86 Votes)
  • Just relaxing until summer — the best season — kicks in. (15%, 82 Votes)

Total Voters: 550

How do you feel about your neighbors in the valley?

  • This actually is a warm-hearted, great community where people help each other.
  • What neighbors? It’s mostly part-timers and STR renters now.
  • This used to be a great place. Now everyone’s just out for themself.
  • I have good neighbors, thankfully, but the community feeling overall has slipped.
  • Still a lot better than in a “normal” town
