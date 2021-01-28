Police, Skico continue search at Snowmass Resort for missing Carbondale man

Search teams at Snowmass Resort are continuing to look for a Carbondale man reported missing earlier this week.

David Cross, 32, was last seen Tuesday at 11:50 a.m. boarding the resort’s Village Express lift, according to a Snowmass Village Police update sent Thursday morning. Snowmass police are leading the search with assistance from Aspen Skiing Co., Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen, according to the release.

Snowmass police received credible information on Wednesday afternoon that Cross, who works for Skico, was last seen on the lift on Tuesday, according Snowmass Police Chief Brian Olson.

Aspen Skiing Co. ski patrol conducted an early sweep and a closing sweep of Cross’ known favorite riding areas but did not find him Wednesday; Olson wrote in a message that those areas included much of the resort and would not be released publicly at this time.

Search teams are working across the mountain Thursday but Snowmass police haven’t ruled out other places Cross could have gone after he was last seen, Olson said in a phone interview Thursday morning.

“We are still following every other possibility,” Olson said. “We’re listening to the search on the mountain we’re making calls up and down the valley.”

Cross regularly rides the bus between Carbondale and Snowmass, Olson said. He was likely snowboarding when he was last seen on the mountain but Olson did not have additional information on possible distinguishing identifiers.

Anyone with information regarding Cross’ whereabouts should call Snowmass Police at 970-923-5330.

This is a developing story that will be updated.