Police searching for driver in Wednesday morning rollover crash on Highway 82

The 2017 Dodge van involved in Wednesday morning's rollover crash on Highway 82 sits on its roof in the early morning hours.

Courtesy Photo

Police are still searching for the driver of a 2017 Dodge work van from a rollover crash that occurred on Highway 82 before dawn Wednesday morning.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said that a call came in at 3:37 a.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle on its roof with the front end smashed in.

According to Lewis, the driver of the westbound van apparently failed to negotiate a curve in the Red Canyon area, ran up the embankment to the right of the road, and then rolled over onto its roof where it came to rest.

The driver of the van, which advertised an “Express” flooding remediation service on its side panel, fled the scene before first responders could arrive. Police are searching for the driver at this time to get some information regarding the crash.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

