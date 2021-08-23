Police investigating downtown car theft





The Aspen Police Department is investigating a car theft that occurred in downtown Aspen late last week, according to assistant sergeant Ryan Turner.

The victim parked their blue Toyota 4Runner outside Big Wrap around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Based on security footage and the timing of fraudulent charges made on the victim’s credit card in Glenwood Springs, “the time frame seems to indicate that the car was stolen almost immediately after it was parked,” Turner said.

Turner said he has “some sneaking suspicion” that the suspect may have seen the victim stash their keys in the vehicle shortly before the suspect stole the car.

Investigators learned Saturday that the vehicle passed through the Front Range when the license plate was captured on a scanner, according to Turner.

An officer on the Front Range who was in the area where the vehicle was scanned searched the region but could not locate the vehicle at that time, Turner said.

“It could be anywhere,” Turner said, but the investigation will be under the purview of the Aspen Police Department because that’s where the theft occurred.

Local police have been successful in resolving several other vehicle thefts in the past six months, but they‘ve also had good luck on their side, according to Turner.

“We’ve got a pretty good track record as of late, but I think we’ve been getting lucky,” Turner said.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com