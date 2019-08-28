Police get JAS Labor Day resale ticket scam reports

Children wave their hands in the air during Michael Franti and Spearhead, who performed at the 2018 JAS Labor Day Experience festival.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times

Snowmass Village police received two reports of JAS Labor Day Experience resale ticket scams this week.

According to police officials, the alleged scam victims purchased concert tickets through Zelle, a digital payment network used to send and receive money, but never received their tickets. Officers are investigating the reports.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” a Tuesday post on the Snowmass Village Police Facebook page stated about the scam reports.

In a second Facebook post published Wednesday, Snowmass Village police reminded locals and visitors of Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ digital ticketing system, which is the only place to buy guaranteed resale tickets.

The system, AXS Flash Mobile Delivery, was utilized for this year’s JAS Labor Day Experience to help prevent scams and ensure festival-goers can purchase, transfer and resell their tickets through one digital platform.

“The move to AXS Flash Mobile Delivery is designed to put tickets in the hands of JAS fans, reduce ticket scalping from unauthorized resale sites and ensure that we know who is coming to the show,” a statement on the JAS website reads.

As soon as JAS officials found out about the reported scams, they put up their own Facebook post, urging people to make all of their JAS Labor Day Experience ticket purchases through the new endorsed digital ticketing system.

“The new system is our way to help eliminate some of these issues, but unfortunately people still scam, so all we can do is push out that this (AXS Flash Mobile Delivery) is the safest way to buy tickets,” said Andrea Beard, senior vice president for JAS.

The AXS Flash Mobile Delivery system also is the preferred method of entry to the music festival, and can be accessed through the JAS app and website, jazzaspensnowmass.org.

Aspen police have not received any scam reports related to JAS Labor Day Experience ticket resales, officials said Wednesday afternoon.