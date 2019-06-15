Police conduct search for 58-year-old man last seen in Basalt

In a statement released Saturday, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said they performed a search in conjunction with Mountain Rescue Aspen to try and find a 58-year-old male identified as Ali Lazem Kenani, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Kenani, originally from Lincoln, Nebraska, and traveling through Colorado to visit his son in California, was last seen in Basalt where he contacted Basalt Police officials. Officers later found Kenani’s vehicle on Capitol Creek Road.

Police then began a search of the area at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday which ended around 3:30 p.m. Officers used dog-search teams along with aerial drones, but were unable to find any clues to Mr. Kenani’s whereabouts, according to the statement.

Police say the investigation will continue and anyone with information concerning Kenani’s location should contact the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.