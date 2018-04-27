Police blotter: April 20 to 27, 2018

The Aspen Police Department made the following arrests between April 20 and Friday:

April 20 — Officers arrested Michael McKiernan, 25, of Aspen and charged him with one count of felony possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Wednesday — Officers arrested Troy Stiles, 48, of the Aspen area on an Aspen Municipal Court warrant charging failure to appear.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office made the following arrests between April 20 and Friday:

April 20 — Deputies arrested Pablo Calderon-Mendoza, 36, of Pitkin County and charged him with felony possession of a controlled substance.

April 20 — Deputies arrested Enrique Garcia, 48, of Carbondale and charged him with felony theft between $20,000 and $100,000.

The Snowmass Village Police Department reported no arrests between April 20 and Friday.