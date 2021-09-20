Plea deal could lead to clean record for dissed rapper

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to flashing a handgun at a group of local teens last fall after one dissed his “no flow” rapping skills.

Tyler Mancuello will serve 60 days in jail and three years on probation, though he will have a chance to clear the felony-menacing conviction from his record if he stays out of trouble while on probation thanks to a “deferred sentence” plea deal reached with the District Attorney’s Office.

“I do take responsibility,” Mancuello told Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin on Monday.

Mancuello allegedly used the location services of a social media application Oct. 10 to figure out the location of the teen who insulted his rapping on the same social media application, according to court records. He then went to the Aspen Recreation Center and confronted the teen, who had just finished playing tennis with three friends, by lifting his sweatshirt, showing the gun in his waistband and making verbal threats.

The teens told police they were scared, according to court records. None of the victims attended Monday’s virtual court hearing though they knew about the plea deal, prosecutor Tony Hershey said.



Mancuello obtained the gun legally, had a concealed permit and a clean criminal record up until the October confrontation, said Arnold Mordkin, his attorney. Mancuello lived in Snowmass Village for two years but has since moved to the Front Range.