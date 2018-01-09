Planning to attend the 2018 Women’s March in Denver? Here’s what you should know.

On Jan. 19, 2017, more than 100,000 women took over Civic Center Park and downtown Denver. Now, a year later, organizers are planning to do the same thing.

Organizers of the 2018 Women's March, which is scheduled for Jan. 20, said 200,000 people could attend according to the permit request filed with Denver Parks and Recreation. That's far more than the 5,000 organizers initially expected last year.

Thinking about attending the Denver march? Here's what you need to know:

Schedule: People will begin gathering at Civic Center Park at 9 a.m. The march is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. A rally follows at noon.

Route: The one-mile route heads in a different direction this year to reduce bottlenecks. Starting on Bannock Street at the City and County Building, marchers will head south to West 13th Avenue. Then they'll head east to Lincoln Street, moving north to East 14th Avenue. From there, they'll head east again to Grant Street. Marchers will head north on Grant Street before turning to head west on Colfax Avenue back to the park.

