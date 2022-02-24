Aspen airport shut down again Thursday after jet goes off runway

The Aspen-Pitkin County airport was shut down again Thursday after an arriving charter jet missing a turn while taxiing on the ground and becoming stuck in snow, the airport’s director said.

The incident marks the second time this week a private jet mishap has closed the airport, though it was only a brief closure this time instead of the all-day shut down that occurred Monday.

Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the problem Thursday appeared to have been a mechanical issue and that the jet’s brakes may have locked up.

The Aero jet charter Gulfstream landed about 11:50 a.m. and missed the connector taxiway that leads to the main jet taxiway on the airport’s south side, Bartholomew said. Airport workers needed to back-up the plane in order to get it back on track, he said. The airport reopened just after 1 p.m. No injures were reported.

On Monday, a departing Hawker business jet skidded off the north end of the runway and into snow banks, closing the facility on Presidents Day during a busy travel day. That incident took a crane and about nine hours to remedy before the airport could open again. The NTSB and the FAA are currently investigating the cause of that crash.