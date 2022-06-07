Pitkin permits forthcoming for Ride the Rockies

Ride the Rockies organizers are back on track to get permits they need to run the annual cycling event through Pitkin County, according to a county official.

All information required by the county and public safety agencies has been submitted and county planning staff is processing the permit, assistant planning director Suzanne Wolff said.

The 36th annual Ride the Rockies launches Sunday from Copper Mountain Resort and winds through Glenwood Canyon for an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs in Sunday night.

On Monday, riders will start on the Rio Grande Trail, climb the Spring Valley Road and then hook into the county road network in Missouri Heights before hurling down El Jebel Road and ending the day in Basalt.

The ride resumes Tuesday with a trip through Aspen and over Independence Pass.





The ride has historically attracted around 2,000 riders, though local officials said the number organizers provided to them is closer to 1,000 this year.

Officials with Pitkin County and the town of Basalt said Ride the Rockies management was initially slow to submit information needed to process permits. In Basalt, information was needed for use of Lions Park for an after-ride party on Monday.