Pitkin County’s virus positive rate drops

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pitkin County’s positive rate for the coronavirus has dropped over the past 14 days, from over 9% to under 7%, according to the latest statistics.

Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock presented the numbers at Tuesday’s regular weekly county commission meeting, and also clarified why the number of positive cases in the county dropped in recent days.

The county previously had reported more than 160 positive cases, but some of those cases had been from residents of other counties or states, Peacock said. The state of Colorado cleaned up the data so that Pitkin County now shows a total of 158 positive COVID-19 cases since reporting began in March, including seven new cases reported Tuesday.

For the 14-day period that ended Sunday, the positive rate in the county dropped from 9.2% that was reported July 9 to 6.6% Sunday, Peacock said. Fifteen new cases were reported between July 19 and July 26, which accounted for the drop in the positive rate.

The seven new cases reported Tuesday evening, however, could send that positive rate back up again.

As of Monday, nine people in the county were under isolation orders, while 34 were in quarantine, he said.