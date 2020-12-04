Pitkin County’s Traveler Affidavit Requirement: What you need to know

Below are “Frequently Asked Questions” from Pitkin County’s health department about its Traveler Affidavit Requirement and the answers to those questions. For updates to the FAQ and to fill out the affidavit, go to: covid19.pitkincounty.com.

What happens if I develop COVID-19 symptoms while in Pitkin County?

The 72-hour test is a diagnostic test that is a point in time clinical measurement. If you develop symptoms, you may need to be tested again and may need medical attention.

Leaving Pitkin County prior to completion of quarantine?

A traveler may choose to leave Pitkin County before the completion of his or her 10-day quarantine.

I am looking to obtain a negative COVID-19 test, but I am unable to get tested in my home community that I am traveling from. What can I do?

A traveler who is required to quarantine may be released from the obligation to continue quarantining upon obtaining proof of a COVID-19 negative test, which was administered after the person’s arrival in Pitkin County. Travelers are required to quarantine immediately upon arrival in Pitkin County but may temporarily break quarantine to receive testing. Travelers must arrange for the test at their own expense and then are required to immediately continue quarantining until receiving a negative test result or the 10 days is complete. Guidance on how to obtain a test in Pitkin County can be found at https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/get-tested/

After completing the Travel Form, do I need to keep a copy of my submission on-hand?

You should keep the documentation with you. If you obtained a negative COVID-19 test result to be exempt from the self-quarantine requirement you should be prepared to produce those results upon request.

I am traveling with my children. I took a test and have my negative result. Do my kids need a test for COVID-19 as well?

It depends on each child’s age. If your child is under the age of 10, then the child does not need a test. If your child is 10 or older, then the child does need a test.

If I develop symptoms but had a negative test what should I do?

The 72-hour test is a diagnostic test that is a point in time clinical measurement. If you develop symptoms, you may need to be tested again and may need medical attention. Isolate and seek testing. Information about testing is available at https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/get-tested/

I received a call that I should go into quarantine because I was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. My test came back negative three days ago. Do I still need to quarantine?

Yes. If you were exposed to someone known to be COVID-19 positive, then you are at increased risk of becoming positive and will need to quarantine for 10 days in your home residence.

Where can I report concerns I may have about non-compliance with the order?

Individuals may report a public health order violation via a Google document found at covid19.pitkincounty.com.

I had an antigen test which was negative, do I need to be tested again?

A negative test must be obtained 72 hours or less prior to arrival to Pitkin County regardless if a prior antigen test was completed. A Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) test (viral test) is strongly preferred. Antigen tests (Rapid Tests) will be accepted if there is limited capacity or inability to receive the NAAT test within the 72-hour period.

I am entering Pitkin County but do not need to fill out the travel form because I meet an exemption. Do I need written documentation demonstrating that I meet the exemption criteria?

No. But we still expect all travelers to adhere to the commitments of the Affidavit. Adhere to the five commitments, avoid the 3 C’s (Closed Spaces; Crowded Places; Close-contact setting) and and comply with all isolation and quarantine requirements if symptomatic or exposed.

I am traveling to Pitkin County and do not meet an exemption criteria. I previously had COVID-19, I isolated pursuant to CDC guidelines and was released from isolation, do I still need to quarantine or meet the testing rule?

Based on CDC guidance, if you have received a positive result within 90 days it is treated as the same infection. Anyone traveling to Pitkin County who tested positive for COVID-19 via a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (e.g. RT-PCR) or antigen test within 90 days prior to the date of departure may also present a positive result so long as the person has been fever-free for 24 hours and has had improvement of all symptoms on the date of departure for Pitkin County. Travelers will be required to complete the Traveler Affidavit and maintain documentation of their positive test.

If your test result was more than 90-days prior to your departure, you are at risk for a new infection and will be required to submit a negative test within 72-hours of arrival or follow the quarantine and testing requirements outlined above.

Can international travelers get tested in another country before arriving?

Yes, provided that a viral test sample is obtained 72 hours or less prior to arrival to Pitkin County that is authorized by their Government.

Scan this QR code to access Pitkin County’s Traveler Affidavit





Additional questions not answered in this document can be submitted to: covidhelp@pitkincounty.com