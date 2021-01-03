Pitkin County’s five biggest real estate deals of 2020

Each week Business Monday highlights the most expensive property transaction of the week in “What’s the Big Deal.” This week, What’s the Big Deal highlights the five priciest property deals struck in Pitkin County in 2020.

No. 1 — $70 million

Date recorded: Dec. 16

Buyer: Snowmass Resort LLC (a joint venture comprising Aspen-based RGP Partners, Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners, and Zurich-based ACRON Group)

Seller: Silvertree Propco (an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, headquartered in Connecticut).

Property type: Lodging, commercial

Year built: Westin built as the Silvertree Hotel in 1967, most recently remodeled in 2013; Wildwood Snowmass originally built in 1967, remodeled in 2000; conference center built in 1984 and remodeled in 2000.

Total heated area: 374,587 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $57.7 million (all properties, including ancillary)

Assessor’s office assessed value: $18.4 million

No. 2 — $50.5 million

Property: Centennial Apartments complex, 100 Luke Short Court, Aspen

Date recorded: March 27

Buyer: New Centennial LLC

Seller: Centennial-Aspen II LP

Property type: 148-unit rental apartment complex

Year built: 1980s

No. 3 — $32 million

Property: 41 Popcorn Lane

Date recorded: Sept. 8

Buyer: Difficult Popcorn Holdings

Seller: Nomisma Management Trust

Property type: Residential

Acres. 2.2

Year built: 2013

Total heated area: 11,421-square-feet for single-family residence; entire 17,013 square feet includes guest house and caretaker’s cottage

Assessor’s office actual value: $24,347,500

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,740,850

No. 4 — $31.85 million

Property: 34 Placer Lane

Date recorded: Aug .18

Date recorded: Aug .18

Buyer: 34 Placer Lane Eat LLC

Seller: 34 Placer Inc. (Ketchum, Idaho)

Property type: Residential

Total heated area: 10,014 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $13,142,900*

Assessor’s office assessed value: $939,720

*Assessments were made prior to construction of home

No. 5 — $29.659 million

Property: 288 Willoughby Way

Buyer: DOVFAM Aspen LP

Buyer: DOVFAM Aspen LP

Seller: 288 Willoughby Way LLC

Property type: Residential

Total heated area: 8,798 sqaure feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $27,757,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,984,640

Sources: Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County Assessor’s Office