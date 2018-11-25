Pitkin County’s first big snowstorm Saturday results in car wrecks

The first major snowstorm of the season Saturday afternoon resulted in "a whole bunch of slide-offs," a roll-over accident and stuck vehicles on Owl Creek Road, and an injury accident at the Aspen Village stoplight, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Patrol director Michael Buglione said the most severe accident at the Aspen Village light involved a pickup truck and a dump truck. Details were unavailable but one person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Owl Creek Road became a mess after a fast-moving snowstorm turned roads and streets in the valley floor into a sheet of ice Saturday afternoon. Buglione said a vehicle rolled onto its top after running off the road at the Vrany curve adjacent to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Details on injuries weren't available.

Colorado State Patrol investigated some of the accidents.

The slip sliding continued Sunday morning after daybreak when vehicles negotiated glaze ice on Highway 82. One vehicle lost control and tore out the guardrail on the northeast corner of the intersection of Highway 82 and Basalt Avenue, according to Buglione. Another vehicle went off the highway at Holland Hills. No injuries were reported.

"It's our typical first snowstorm," Buglione said of the accidents. Some motorists were going too fast, some followed vehicles too closely and some didn't have proper tires, he noted.