Pitkin County waiting for doses to vaccinate 70-older residents, sets up pre-registration form

Health department officials in Pitkin County are still inoculating health care workers in the 1A phase of the coronavirus vaccine and are not ready to give vaccines to those 70 and older and in the updated 1B group, the county said Thursday.

The county’s public health department has set up a pre-registration form for the new group for when more doses arrive and the 1A group is inoculated. They did not give a time estimate Thursday on when that might occur.

Pitkin County Public Health coordinator Carlyn Porter said Thursday evening a vaccine order for 1,800 doses was placed with the CDPHE earlier in the day, but the county does not know when they will receive the vaccines or how many doses.

The pre-registration form is part of the county’s COVID-19 page and can be found at covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/ and has a designation for “retired” individuals. It also has “Employment Section“ options that include education, grocery workers, transportation, postal service, restaurant, lodging and others. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 700 people had filled out the form, county spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said.

Pitkin County Public Health and Community Health Services are waiting on additional vaccines “while developing a plan for vaccinating those Pitkin County residents age 70 and older as soon as possible,” according to the news release. Community Health Services has received 200 Moderna first-dose vaccines of a two-dose series.

“Although we do not yet have enough vaccines in Pitkin County to immediately vaccinate those in the 70-plus age category, our new pre-registration program will allow us to identify and notify these individuals as soon as doses become available in our community,” Porter said in the release.

The county is asking people in the new 1B group to not contact local hospitals or medical providers, and pointed residents to the online pre-register form.

“Once we are ready to vaccinate your priority group, you will be contacted,” the form states. “We are acting as swiftly as possible, but we expect it will take several months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one because of limited availability.”

Those who do not have access to a computer or need assistance filling out the form can call the Pitkin County vaccination information line at 970-429-3363 and leave a message.

On Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced some changes to those listed in the 1B group, including residents 70-and-older, grocery workers and educators, but Pitkin County currently does not have another supply of the vaccines beyond those for high-risk health care workers and first responders.

Eagle County has received another round of vaccines and said Thursday it will have a reservation-only clinic in El Jebel next week for Eagle County residents 70 and older.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is warning of scammers contacting people to falsely tell them they can get vaccine doses. Pitkin County officials suggest that when responding to communications from a doctor, pharmacy or health department, verify the source and check the phone number.