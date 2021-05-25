Pitkin County to expand public access to facilities

Starting June 1, Pitkin County will begin to allow members of the public back in to most facilities after restricting access for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some facilities may require an appointment, and most will feature less staff densities than occurred in pre-pandemic days. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times inside county buildings.

Leading the charge was the Pitkin County Library, which has reopened to the public. The Pitkin County Administration Building on Main Street will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays starting June 1.

Members of the public who want to attend Pitkin Board of County Commissioners meetings also will have to wear a mask and practice social distancing, said Jon Peacock, county manager. The county does not plan to implement any screening methods to determine if people are vaccinated, he said.

If topics with high public interest come up at county board meetings, county officials will implement a reservation system and set up a remote room for added capacity, Peacock said. Otherwise, meetings will continue to be available online and on Grassroots TV.