Pitkin County sheriff in quarantine with wife

Pitkin County’s lead law enforcement official said Wednesday he is under a two-week quarantine after his wife came down with apparent COVID-19 symptoms.

“I feel fine,” Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said Wednesday from his Aspen home. “I don’t have a single symptom.”

However, DiSalvo’s wife, Marcy DiSalvo, began feeling ill Sunday evening, which led to shortness of breath Tuesday, he said. She visited her doctor, where she learned she was negative for flu and that her symptoms were consistent with COVID-19, Joe DiSalvo said.

The couple has been quarantined in their home since Monday.

“We want to be models,” Joe DiSalvo said. “Everyone should be doing what we’re doing. You’re supposed to stay home.”

Marcy DiSalvo, who owns a hair salon in Aspen called M Salon, was feeling better Wednesday, though the couple planned to remain in isolation for 14 days.

Joe DiSalvo said he continues to run the sheriff’s office from home. Undersheriff Ron Ryan was working in the office and handling matters there, he said, while Director of Operations Alex Burchetta is assigned to the team managing the Roaring Fork Valley’s coronavirus response.