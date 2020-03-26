Pitkin County resident dies of COVID-19, county commissioner says

The first death of a Pitkin County resident because of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed, a county official said Thursday.

At the beginning of a virtual Pitkin County community meeting about the coronavirus, Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said, “we’ve learned today that Pitkin County has suffered our first death in our community as a result the COVID-19 virus.”

She added that the county’s “deepest sympathies” go out to the person’s friends and family.

“This news reinforces that how we need to take risks to our community seriously so we can minimize these times of loss and grief,” she said.

McNicholas Kury had no other details.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, there were 1,086 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state in 36 counties from 8,064 people who have been tested.

In Pitkin County there are 21 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Wednesday’s updated numbers from the CDPHE.

Live Pitkin County Incident Management Team (PCIMT) Public Meeting Update at 2:00pm, Thursday, March 26th.

The Aspen Times will update this story as further details become available.