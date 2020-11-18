Pitkin County names interim public health director

Jordana Sabella was named Pitkin County’s interim public health director Wednesday.



One of the current leaders of Pitkin County’s Public Health Department will take over early next month as interim director when the current director leaves for a new job, according to a news release Wednesday.

Jordana Sabella, who has led the department’s community liaison/consumer compliance effort during the COVID pandemic, will take over after Public Health Director Karen Koenemann’s last day Dec. 4.

Sabella has worked for Pitkin County since 2011 in differing roles, including developing mental health and substance abuse programs and leading a regional effort to assess community health and health priorities, according to the release.

She has a master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington and has previously worked for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Laryssa Dandenau will take over for Sabella as head of the community liaison effort, which works with local businesses to implement COVID-related protocols.

Koenemann resigned earlier this month to accept a position with a healthcare non-profit in Wasilla, Alaska. A native of Alaska, Koenemann founded Pitkin County’s Public Health Department after she was hired in 2017.