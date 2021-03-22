Pitkin County moving back to Orange-level restrictions starting Wednesday, state says

Masked pedestrians walk through the walking mall on Hyman Ave. in Aspen on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The state will move Pitkin County back to Orange-level restrictions starting Wednesday because of increasing COVID-19 case numbers, according to a news release Monday afternoon from the county.

State public health officials have previously said that if two of the three metrics they track were within Orange levels for five days, they would move the county from Yellow to Orange. In order for that to happen, the seven-day average number of cases must remain under 90, the positivity rate must remain below 7.5% and there cannot be more than two COVID hospital admissions on any one day.

According to data reported on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, Pitkin County’s case counts have been above 90 every day between March 16 and Sunday. The county’s positivity rate has been above 7.5% on all of those days as well, with the rate rising above 10% on three of those days, according to county press release Monday.

Pitkin County’s fifth day in Orange-level numbers occurred on Saturday, said Kara Silbernagel, a county spokeswoman. State officials called county public health officials on Friday to warn them of the possible move, though the follow-up did not occur until Monday, she said. County officials will receive an official letter from the state notifying them of the move on Tuesday.

The move to Orange will occur at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The state will move Pitkin County back to Yellow only when the county’s case numbers and positivity rate remain in Yellow levels for seven consecutive days, Silbernagel said. State public health officials will notify the county of the move on the eighth day and officially move the county to Yellow on the ninth day, she said.

However, the Yellow-level metrics must occur on seven consecutive days. If the county is in Yellow for six days and goes to Orange on the seventh, the process starts all over again, Silbernagel said.

Orange-level restrictions mean restaurants must limit patrons to 25% of capacity with a maximum of 50 people and a midnight last call for alcohol. Offices, gyms, personal services, limited health care settings and indoor and outdoor events also are limited to 25%. Personal gatherings are limited to 10 people from two households, which is the same as Yellow level restrictions. Retail businesses can continue to operate at 50% capacity.

5-Star Certified businesses are an exception and may continue to operate in level Yellow, the county said. All other businesses must follow Orange-level capacity limits as outlined by the state.

“Moving to Level Orange is a clear indication that the pandemic is not over yet. Despite COVID fatigue we must continue to be vigilant in order to turn around the transmission of this virus in Pitkin County,” Interim Public Health Director Jordana Sabella said in the news release. “We are asking our community to remain committed.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.