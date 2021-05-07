Pitkin County moving to Green level restrictions on Monday

With rapidly rising COVID-19 infections seven weeks ago, Pitkin County was one of the only counties in Colorado placed under Orange level restrictions.

But as the offseason quiet settles in, the county will become one of the only ones at the Green level, the least restrictive, come Monday at 12:01 a.m.

“This is what we’ve been seeing throughout the pandemic,” Pitkin County Public Health Interim Director Jordana Sabella said Friday. “Our visitation rates and our mobility data very closely mirrors our (COVID-19) incidence data.”

Not surprisingly, less people in Aspen equals fewer infections in the county. That was certainly supported by recent statistics that indicate a run of zero daily COVID-19 cases each day in Pitkin County between Monday and Thursday, and just 10 total cases in the last week, according to the state public health department.

That led Sabella to announce the move to Green beginning Monday. Local public health officials are now mostly in charge of imposing or loosening COVID-19-related restrictions.

The move from Blue to Green level restrictions will not prompt significant differences for most residents, employees and business owners. Everyone 2 years old and older will continue to have to wear a facemask indoors, Sabella said.

Restaurants, offices, gyms, retail, outdoor events and entertainment, personal services and outdoor guided services can operate without any state restrictions, though local public health officials can impose rules, according to the state guidelines. Bars, which were allowed to open for the first time in more than a year when the county moved to Blue, can operate at 50% under Green level restrictions.

All education classes are allowed to occur in person under Green restrictions, while group sports and camps can operate at 50% capacity.

The county’s Board of Health is set to meet Thursday to discuss what local COVID-19-related restrictions will look like this summer. The county is set to follow the state COVID-19 Dial color-coded restrictions until May 27.