Pitkin County likely to move to Yellow level restrictions on Saturday

Provided the current downward trend in Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate continues Friday, the county will move to Yellow level restrictions starting Saturday morning.

That’s according to a unanimous vote Thursday by members of the county’s Board of Health, who decided to align Pitkin County with the state’s newly configured COVID-19 dial. The Friday cutoff would mean the county has been within Yellow incidence rate metrics for seven consecutive days, which meets the state’s new parameters.

“To me, following the state dial makes a lot more sense,” said Board of Health Chairwoman Markey Butler. “We are now clearly in Yellow.”

Yellow level restrictions will mean 50% capacity for indoor restaurant dining, offices, gyms, retail stores, personal services and indoor and outdoor events. Last call for alcohol at restaurants will be at 11 p.m. under Yellow restrictions, an increase from 10 p.m., according to the state dial.

Yellow also may soon allow spectators at sporting events, though those exact parameters have yet to be worked out, said Kurt Dahl, Pitkin County environmental health director. The size of personal gatherings, however, will remain at up to 10 people from no more than two households, which is the same restriction as the Orange level.

Bars will remain closed under Yellow level restrictions.

This is a developing story that will be updated.