Pitkin County lifts mask mandate, social distancing for fully vaccinated people

Fully vaccinated people in Pitkin County no longer will have to wear facemasks or practice social distancing in indoor or outdoor settings beginning Friday.

Members of the Pitkin County Board of Health voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to align with state and federal guidance releasing fully vaccinated from the masking and distancing rules that have been in effect for most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is the right thing to do now,” said Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also chairs the health board. “Of course, if we need to change it, we will.”

The mask mandate will remain in effect for users of public transportation whether a person is vaccinated or not.

The county’s Board of Health last met May 13 and decided to adopt the then-current guidance recommending that people could go unmasked in settings where 80% of people were verified to be vaccinated. Not long after, however, the guidance changed to allow vaccinated people to remove masks and abandon social distancing in most settings.

Most of Pitkin County’s neighbors — including Eagle, Summit and Garfield counties — already have adopted the newer guidance, making Pitkin County’s situation confusing and out of date, said Jordana Sabella, the county’s public health director.

“It’s led to a lot of confusion because our order no longer aligns (with our neighbors and the state),” she said.

Unvaccinated people or those with compromised immune systems or parents of children younger than 12 — who are still not allowed to receive the vaccines — should continue to wear masks in most settings, Sabella said.

The new public health order exempting vaccinated people in Pitkin County from wearing masks and social distancing goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.