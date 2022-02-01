Pitkin County Library reopens

The Pitkin County Library reopened Monday morning, following a monthlong closure due to the surge of local COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant.

It had been shuttered since Dec. 28 “until further notice.”

The library will become a distribution center for KN95 and surgical masks, available at no charge. The government-provided and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended masks are more effective in preventing coronavirus infection than cloth or other face coverings.

While the facility is now open for browsing, checking out books and public computer use, all library-hosted events are going digital through February, the library announced Monday.

The library has endured extended closures since March 2020 and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, including a five-month closure that ended in May 2021. Curbside services have run continuously since May 2020, allowing cardholders to check out materials over the phone and online, and to pick up plastic-wrapped books labeled with their names in the library foyer and at the Snowmass Recreation Center.