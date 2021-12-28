Pitkin County Library closed ‘until further notice’

George Falk picks up and drops off his library books on the using curbside services at the Pitkin County Library in Aspen on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Citing public health concerns as well as weather, the Pitkin County Library announced it is closed to the public as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Due to public and staff safety concerns with the rise in COVID-19 cases, the advanced spread of the Omicron variant, and the inclement weather, the Pitkin County Library will be closing … until further notice,” the announcement reads. “Expect an update in the coming days regarding library services and reopening.”

During the closure, books and other materials will still be available for check-out through holds placed online or on the phone, with curbside pickup. Laptops will also be available for checkout. Librarians and staff will be available to assist customers by phone during regular library hours.

Online resources from the library include national magazines and newspapers and the streaming site Kanopy.

The library has endured extended closures since March 2020 and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, it reopened in May after a five-month closure. In recent months, events like toddler storytime and monthly film screenings.





Curbside services have run continuously since May 2020, allowing cardholders to check out materials over the phone and online and to pick up plastic-wrapped books labeled with their names in the library foyer and at the Snowmass Recreation Center. More info and updates at pitcolib.org .

No other county buildings are closed at this time, but Pitkin County also announced Tuesday evening the local public health officials are aligning with the new CDC guidance announced Monday for isolation and quarantine due to COVID-19.

The new recommended isolation time for those who test positive for COVID-19 is shortened from 10 to five days, if asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving on day five, followed by an additional five days wearing a mask when around others. This change is based on data showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness.