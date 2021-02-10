Pitkin County health board to discuss lessen COVID restrictions

Pitkin County’s Board of Health may decide to further lessen COVID-19 restrictions when board members meet Thursday afternoon.

The board, which is scheduled to meet via Zoom at 1 p.m., is set to talk about aligning the county with the state’s newly created COVID Dial 2.0, according to an agenda posted Wednesday.

The state is now relying on a seven-day incidence rate instead of a 14-day rate, which would place Pitkin County under Yellow-level restrictions if current conditions continue. Yellow would allow 50% capacity for indoor restaurant dining and most other businesses.

County officials have said they were waiting on more information from the state about the exact parameters under which the state health department would move the county to more restrictive levels. That information was expected by Thursday’s meeting.

Other information expected to be presented at the meeting includes an update on the latest COVID-19 data for the county, as well as updates about the 5 Star Business Certification Program and vaccinations.

The meeting can be accessed by clicking on the following link and entering passcode # 709788: https://bit.ly/3p6OMJz.