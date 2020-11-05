Pitkin County election results: Updated numbers from nearly 12k ballots
A look at the update numbers for Pitkin County only results as of Wednesday. Pitkin County Clerk & Record said there will not be another update until the finals numbers are sent to the state within eight days of the election.
There were 11,956 ballots cast of 13,774 active Pitkin County voters. For more information, go to pitkinvotes.com:
RACES
Federal
President
Joe Biden 8,906 (75.29%)
Donald Trump 2,739 (23.15%)
U.S. Senate
John Hickenlooper 8,688 (74.02%)
Cory Gardner 2,890 (24.62%)
U.S. House District 3
Diane Mitsch Bush 8,614 (73.71%)
Lauren Boebert 2,790 (23.87%)
State
School Board District 3
Mayling Simpson 7,953 (71.15%)
Joyce Rankin 3,225 (28.85%)
House District 61
Julie McCluskie 8,332 (73.93%)
Kim McGahey 2,938 (26.07%)
Pitkin County
Commissioner District 3
Greg Poschman 8,903 (100%)
(ran unopposed)
Commissioner District 4
Steve Child 7,459 (71.69%)
Chris Council 2,945 (28.31%)
Commissioner District 5
Francie Jacober 7,603 (72.42%)
Jeffrey Evans 2,895 (27.58%)
Snowmass Village
Mayor
Bill Madsen 898 (54.1%)
Tom Goode 762 (45.9%)
Council
(2 open seats)
Alyssa Shenk 1,104 (37.06%)
Tom Fridstein 608 (20.41%)
Jeff Kremer 511 (17.15%)
Matthew Owens 483 (16.21%)
Gary Warr 273 (9.16%)
Judges
Justice of Colorado Supreme Court
Melissa Hart
Yes 7,412
No 1,564
Justice of Colorado Supreme Court
Carlos A. Samour
Yes 7,211
No 1,633
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge
Ted C. Tow III
Yes 6,821
No 1,807
Colorado Court of Appeals Judge
Craig R. Welling
Yes 6,801
No 1,811
District Court Judge — 9th Judicial Court
Denise K. Lynch
Yes 7,379
No 1,412
LOCAL ISSUES
Snowmass Village Ballot Issue 2A
Extension of property tax for educational purposes
Yes 1,362 (76.95%)
No 408 (23.05%)
Aspen Ballot Issue 2B
Extension of existing 0.3% sales tax for educational purposes
Yes 3,647 (78.7%)
No 987 (21.3%)
Aspen School District Ballot Issue 4A
$94.3 million bond
Yes 6,333 (73%)
No 2,342 (27%)
Starwood Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6A
Yes 45 (59.21%)
No 31 (40.79%)
Colorado River Water Conservation District Ballot Issue 7A
Property tax for to safeguard western Colorado water
Yes 8,940 (79.58%)
No 2,294 (20.42%)
Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7B
Mill levy extension
Yes 477 (72.27%)
No 183 (27.73%)
STATE ISSUES
Amendment B
Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates
Yes 8,204 (75.12%)
No 2,717 (24.88%)
Amendment C
Charitable Bingo and Raffles Amendment
Yes 5,241 (46.41%)
No 6,051 (53.59%)
Amendment 76
Citizen Requirement for Voting
Yes 5,241 (46.41%)
No 6,051 (53.59%)
Amendment 77
Local voter approval for gaming limits
Yes 7,442 (68.87%)
No 3,364 (31.13%)
Proposition EE
Tax on nicotine liquids
Yes 9,440 (82.87%)
No 1,951 (17.13%)
Proposition 113
National Popular Vote Interstate Compact
Yes 8,008 (70.94%)
No 3,281 (29.06%)
Proposition 114
Gray wolf reintroduction
Yes 6,909 (61.74%)
No 4,281 (38.26%)
Proposition 115
22-week abortion ban
Yes 2,444 (21.77%)
No 8,785 (78.23%)
Proposition 116
State income tax rate reduction
Yes 5,446 (48.29%)
No 5,832 (51.71%)
Proposition 117
Voter Approval Requirement for Creation of Certain Fee-Based Enterprises
Yes 4,117 (39.55%)
No 6,293 (60.45%)
Proposition 118
Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program
Yes 7,760 (69.89%)
No 3,343 (30.11%)
