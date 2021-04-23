Pitkin County dropping to lesser blue level restrictions starting Monday

With COVID-19 case counts falling as offseason takes root, Pitkin County will move to Blue level restrictions beginning Monday, an official said Friday.

State public health officials recently notified the county’s public health department that the move will occur at 12:01 a.m. Monday after six consecutive days of case counts below 30 per day and a falling positivity rate, said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County spokeswoman.

As of Thursday, the daily positive COVID-19 case count had fallen to 21 with a positivity rate of 2%, according to Pitkin County’s COVID-19 Dial.

The move to Blue will allow restaurants to operate at 100% capacity though six feet of distancing between parties must still be maintained, according to state guidelines. In addition, bars will be able to open for the first time in more than a year with 25% capacity and a maximum of 75 people.

Local gyms also will be able to operate at 100% capacity while also maintaining six feet of distance between people. Offices and retail stores can open at 75% capacity, while personal services are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, according to state guidelines.

Group sports and camps can open at 50% capacity with a maximum of 50 people, while indoor unseated events and entertainment can move forward with 50% capacity and a maximum of 175 people. Indoor seated events as well as outdoor seated and unseated events can operate with no state restrictions, though local public health boards and officials can set limits.

Masks are still required within any public indoor space and outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet is not feasible, according to the county’s current guidelines.

Aspen City Council will discussion at its April 27 meeting whether to continue the downtown Aspen mask ordinance past May 1, which is when the current ordinance is set to expire.

Earlier this month, Snowmass Village Town council voted to extend an ordinance designating mandatory mask zones in Base Village, the Snowmass Center and the Snowmass Mall through June 7.

This is a developing story that will be updated.