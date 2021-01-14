Pitkin County Democrats launch 3-day donation drive for local nonprofits
The Pitkin County Democratic Party is organizing a donation drive leading up to Monday’s observance of the National Day of Service and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Contributions may be made by “donating food/feminine hygiene items/NEW socks & underwear to a local food bank (in a contactless manner) and/or writing checks to one or more local service organizations,” said an email sent from the organization Thursday.
A drop-off location will be open at 1278 Snowbunny Lane from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Crates will be placed in front of the garage for drop-off of physical items.
Donated items will be delivered to Lift-Up on Tuesday. Organizers emphasized that Lift-Up’s locations are currently closed to drop-offs.
Participating nonprofits are A Way Out, Lift-Up and Response. Checks can be sent directly to those organizations, or they can be dropped off at a secure location at the Snowbunny Lane site. Signs will be posted in the vicinity with information for donors.
The nonprofits’ info:
• A Way Out, PO Box 10825, Aspen CO 81612; awayout.org. Mission: “Providing individuals and families in crisis with drugs and alcohol access to treatment and recovery support”
• Response, 405 Castle Creek Road, Suite 203, Aspen CO 81611; responsehelps.org. Mission: “To end domestic and sexual abuse and to support survivors in achieving safety and empowerment”
• LiftUp, PO 1928, Rifle CO 81650; liftup.org. Mission: “A non-profit dedicated to providing humanitarian essentials while creating a bridge to personal empowerment and self-reliance”
For more details, visit pitkindems.com or email pitkincountydemocrats@outlook.com.
