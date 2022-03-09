Pitkin County Courthouse to close until Monday, will reopen at Armory

The Pitkin County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday so employees can move to temporary facilities across the street.

The court clerk’s office, district and county courts and other offices from the historic building — built in 1880 — will open again Monday at the Armory, otherwise known as the former Aspen City Hall.

Court operations will be located at the Armory until at least Sept. 30 while final phase of a $5 million renovation to the courthouse is completed.

The clerk’s office along with a security checkpoint at the entrance will be located on the first floor, while the district and county courtrooms will be located in the basement where the Aspen City Council used to meet. The probation department also will be located on the first floor.

The District Attorney’s Office will be located on the second floor.





PItkin County will pay the city of Aspen about $24,000 a month to rent the space.