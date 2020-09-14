Pitkin County ‘Coronameter’: Status remains ‘cautious’ but cases rise after holiday

The Coronameter remains in the “cautious” level, but the county is seeing an increase in cases after the Labor Day holiday.

As of Sept. 14, there were 13 cases (seven Pitkin and five out of jurisdiction) over the past 14 days. An increase in our incidence rate is 73.2% (up from 39.5% last week).

Informal gatherings continue to be a high risk for spread of the disease as we see increases from Labor Day gatherings. Remain cautious as we see impacts of Labor Day holiday and in-person classes for school.

We need our community to continue practicing the Five Commitments to Containment: wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, stay home if you’re feeling sick and get tested immediately if you have any symptoms.

